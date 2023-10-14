Kentucky vs Missouri Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Kentucky Wildcats facing the Missouri Tigers.

Kentucky vs Missouri Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kentucky: (-140) | Missouri: (+116)

Kentucky: (-140) | Missouri: (+116) Spread: Kentucky: -2.5 (-118) | Missouri: +2.5 (-104)

Kentucky: -2.5 (-118) | Missouri: +2.5 (-104) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kentucky vs Missouri Betting Trends

Kentucky has four wins in six games against the spread this year.

For the season, Kentucky is 3-1 as 2.5-point or better favorites.

Out of six Kentucky games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

Missouri's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-2-0.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Missouri has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Of five Missouri games so far this year, four have hit the over.

Kentucky vs Missouri Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (57.3%)

Kentucky vs Missouri Point Spread

Missouri is a 2.5-point underdog against Kentucky. Missouri is -104 to cover the spread, and Kentucky is -118.

Kentucky vs Missouri Over/Under

An over/under of 50.5 has been set for Kentucky-Missouri on October 14, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Kentucky vs Missouri Moneyline

The Kentucky vs Missouri moneyline has Kentucky as a -140 favorite, while Missouri is a +116 underdog.

Kentucky vs. Missouri Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Kentucky 33.0 33 21.2 52 50.2 3 6 Missouri 33.2 32 25.5 76 52.7 4 6

