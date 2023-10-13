Florida State vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The Florida State Seminoles are among the college football squads playing on Saturday, up against the Syracuse Orange.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Florida State vs Syracuse Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Florida State: (-1100) | Syracuse: (+680)

Florida State: (-1100) | Syracuse: (+680) Spread: Florida State: -18.5 (-110) | Syracuse: +18.5 (-110)

Florida State: -18.5 (-110) | Syracuse: +18.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Florida State vs Syracuse Betting Trends

Against the spread, Florida State is 3-2-0 this year.

As an 18.5-point or greater favorite, Florida State has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Out of five Florida State games so far this year, four have hit the over.

Syracuse has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Not one of Syracuse's five games has hit the over in 2023.

Florida State vs Syracuse Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seminoles win (84.9%)

Florida State vs Syracuse Point Spread

Florida State is favored by 18.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Syracuse, the underdog, is -110.

Florida State vs Syracuse Over/Under

A combined point total of 53.5 has been set for Florida State-Syracuse on October 14, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Florida State vs Syracuse Moneyline

Syracuse is a +680 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida State is a -1100 favorite.

Florida State vs. Syracuse Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Florida State 42.4 19 21.4 31 53.1 5 5 Syracuse 33 33 19 39 55.1 2 6

Bet $5 on Seminoles vs. Orange and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Florida State vs. Syracuse analysis on FanDuel Research.