Washington vs Oregon Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Washington Huskies taking on the Oregon Ducks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Washington vs Oregon Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Washington: (-162) | Oregon: (+134)

Washington: (-162) | Oregon: (+134) Spread: Washington: -3.5 (100) | Oregon: +3.5 (-122)

Washington: -3.5 (100) | Oregon: +3.5 (-122) Total: 66.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Washington vs Oregon Betting Trends

Washington is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 3.5-point or better favorites, Washington is 3-2.

Two of five Washington games have hit the over this year.

Oregon hasn't lost a game against the spread this year.

No Oregon game has hit the over this season.

Washington vs Oregon Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (65.7%)

Washington vs Oregon Point Spread

Washington is favored by 3.5 points over Oregon. Washington is +100 to cover the spread, with Oregon being -122.

Washington vs Oregon Over/Under

The Washington-Oregon game on October 14 has been given an over/under of 66.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Washington vs Oregon Moneyline

Washington is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while Oregon is a +134 underdog.

Washington vs. Oregon Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Washington 46 14 18.4 17 60.5 2 5 Oregon 51.6 5 11.8 5 66.8 1 5

