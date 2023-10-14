Kansas vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kansas: (-142) | Oklahoma State: (+118)

Kansas: (-142) | Oklahoma State: (+118) Spread: Kansas: -3 (-105) | Oklahoma State: +3 (-115)

Kansas: -3 (-105) | Oklahoma State: +3 (-115) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Kansas has covered the spread three times in six games.

Kansas has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 3-point or bigger favorite this season.

Out of six Kansas games so far this year, four have hit the over.

Oklahoma State has won twice against the spread this season.

Oklahoma State has one win ATS (1-1) as a 3-point underdog or greater this year.

One of Oklahoma State's four games has gone over the point total.

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jayhawks win (73.6%)

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Point Spread

Kansas is favored by three points over Oklahoma State. Kansas is -105 to cover the spread, with Oklahoma State being -115.

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Over/Under

Kansas versus Oklahoma State, on October 14, has an over/under of 54.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oklahoma State-Kansas, Oklahoma State is the underdog at +118, and Kansas is -142.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Kansas 36 15 25.5 76 59.3 5 6 Oklahoma State 23.4 112 23.2 40 47.8 1 5

