3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Thursday 9/4/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Dallas Wings at Golden State Valkyries

The Golden State Valkyries host the Dallas Wings this evening, and even though both teams rank outside the top eight in offensive efficiency, we can look for points.

Golden State is fiery from downtown, hoisting a league-leading 30.1 three-point attempts per game. They aren't always all that efficient with those looks, but a friendly matchup against Dallas should help in that regard. Since the All-Star break, the Wings are surrendering 10.8 made threes per game (most) on a whopping 41.1% three-point percentage.

The Wings operate at the second-fastest pace in the WNBA. Pair that pace with a poor defense, and we get high-scoring games. That's exactly what we've seen -- Dallas games are averaging an astonishing 172.4 points since the start of July. In that split, 21 of 23 games exceeded 159.0 points.

With that track record in mind against a three-point happy Golden State team, I like the over in this one.

The Valkyries have seen their best players go down with Kayla Thornton ruled out for the season and Tiffany Hayes and Cecilia Zandalasini each listed out for tonight.

Rookie Janelle Salaun has carved out a sizable role as a result, and we can look for her to drain three threes in this friendly matchup.

Salaun has averaged 28.8 minutes (second-most on team) across 23 games since Thornton went down. Notably, Salaun has drilled at least three threes in 10 out of 23 games where she played 24-plus minutes. That's good for a 43.5% hit rate, but these +250 odds imply only a 28.6% probability.

Add in a super friendly three-point matchup versus Dallas, and I see value in backing Salaun in the made threes market tonight.

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces

The Minnesota Lynx (32-8) and Las Vegas Aces (26-14) will meet up for what could serve as a preview for this year's WNBA Finals. Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson are likely the two best players this league has to offer, and I like the former to go off in this matchup.

Collier is averaging an even 31.0 combined points and rebounds (PR) this season. She's exceeded 30.5 PR in 16 of 30 games.

The Aces have gone a league-best 12-1 since August, but it is not thanks to their defense. Even in that stretch, their defensive rating ranks just sixth. On the season, Vegas is letting up the fifth-most points and fourth-most rebounds per possession.

Collier has played three games against the Aces this season, but she exited two of those early due to injury. In her one full game opposite Vegas, she posted 25 points and 9 rebounds. She torched them for 20, 30, 31, and 45 PR last season, as well.

