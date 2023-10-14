Louisville vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The Louisville Cardinals will face the Pittsburgh Panthers in college football action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Louisville vs Pittsburgh Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Louisville: (-280) | Pittsburgh: (+225)

Louisville: (-280) | Pittsburgh: (+225) Spread: Louisville: -7.5 (-102) | Pittsburgh: +7.5 (-120)

Louisville: -7.5 (-102) | Pittsburgh: +7.5 (-120) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Louisville vs Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Against the spread, Louisville is 3-3-0 this season.

Louisville has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 7.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

Two of Louisville's six games have hit the over.

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.

Pittsburgh has played five games this season, and four of them have hit the over.

Louisville vs Pittsburgh Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (79.8%)

Louisville vs Pittsburgh Point Spread

Pittsburgh is the underdog by 7.5 points against Louisville. Pittsburgh is -102 to cover the spread, and Louisville is -120.

Louisville vs Pittsburgh Over/Under

The Louisville-Pittsburgh game on October 14 has been given an over/under of 44.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Louisville vs Pittsburgh Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Louisville vs. Pittsburgh reveal Louisville as the favorite (-280) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+225).

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Louisville 36.3 14 17.7 30 53.3 4 6 Pittsburgh 23.4 112 26 54 46.3 4 5

Bet $5 on Cardinals vs. Panthers and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Louisville vs. Pittsburgh analysis on FanDuel Research.