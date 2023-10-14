Oregon State vs UCLA Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Oregon State Beavers facing the UCLA Bruins.

Oregon State vs UCLA Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oregon State: (-178) | UCLA: (+146)

Oregon State: (-178) | UCLA: (+146) Spread: Oregon State: -3.5 (-110) | UCLA: +3.5 (-110)

Oregon State: -3.5 (-110) | UCLA: +3.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Oregon State vs UCLA Betting Trends

Oregon State has three wins in five games against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 3.5-point or better favorites, Oregon State is 3-1.

Out of five Oregon State games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

UCLA has won twice against the spread this year.

UCLA has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

UCLA and its opponent have yet to go over the total this season.

Oregon State vs UCLA Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Beavers win (63.6%)

Oregon State vs UCLA Point Spread

UCLA is an underdog by 3.5 points against Oregon State. UCLA is -110 to cover the spread, and Oregon State is -110.

Oregon State vs UCLA Over/Under

The Oregon State-UCLA matchup on October 14 has been given an over/under of 54.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Oregon State vs UCLA Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for UCLA-Oregon State, UCLA is the underdog at +146, and Oregon State is -178.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Oregon State 38.5 10 19.7 42 51.3 3 6 UCLA 30.6 84 12.2 7 57.0 0 5

