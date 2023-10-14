North Carolina vs Miami (FL) Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

In college football action on Saturday, the North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Miami Hurricanes.

North Carolina vs Miami (FL) Odds & Spread

Moneyline: North Carolina: (-146) | Miami (FL): (+122)

North Carolina: (-146) | Miami (FL): (+122) Spread: North Carolina: -2.5 (-115) | Miami (FL): +2.5 (-105)

North Carolina: -2.5 (-115) | Miami (FL): +2.5 (-105) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

North Carolina vs Miami (FL) Betting Trends

North Carolina has four wins in five games against the spread this season.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, North Carolina is 4-1 against the spread.

Two of five North Carolina games have hit the over this season.

Miami (FL) is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Miami (FL) is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.

Miami (FL) has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.

North Carolina vs Miami (FL) Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tar Heels win (58.8%)

North Carolina vs Miami (FL) Point Spread

Miami (FL) is listed as an underdog by 2.5 points (-105 odds), and North Carolina, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

North Carolina vs Miami (FL) Over/Under

The over/under for the North Carolina versus Miami (FL) game on October 14 has been set at 56.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

North Carolina vs Miami (FL) Moneyline

Miami (FL) is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while North Carolina is a -146 favorite.

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games North Carolina 36.6 51 19 20 56.5 2 5 Miami (FL) 39 38 14.6 10 49.8 1 5

