Utah vs Cal Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

In college football action on Saturday, the Utah Utes take on the California Golden Bears.

Utah vs Cal Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Utah: (-430) | Cal: (+330)

Utah: (-430) | Cal: (+330) Spread: Utah: -9.5 (-114) | Cal: +9.5 (-106)

Utah: -9.5 (-114) | Cal: +9.5 (-106) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Utah vs Cal Betting Trends

Utah has won twice against the spread this year.

Utah has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season.

None of Utah's five games has hit the over in 2023.

Cal has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Cal doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 9.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been three Cal games (out of five) that went over the total this season.

Utah vs Cal Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Utes win (85.9%)

Utah vs Cal Point Spread

Utah is a 9.5-point favorite against Cal. Utah is -114 to cover the spread, and Cal is -106.

Utah vs Cal Over/Under

A combined point total of 43.5 has been set for Utah-Cal on October 14, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Utah vs Cal Moneyline

Cal is a +330 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -430 favorite.

Utah vs. Cal Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Utah 19.2 128 11.8 5 45.7 0 5 Cal 32.5 39 30.7 104 52.7 4 6

