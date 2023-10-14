Penn State vs UMass Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The Penn State Nittany Lions will face the UMass Minutemen in college football action on Saturday.

Penn State vs UMass Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Penn State: (N/A) | UMass: (N/A)

Penn State: (N/A) | UMass: (N/A) Spread: Penn State: -41.5 (-115) | UMass: +41.5 (-105)

Penn State: -41.5 (-115) | UMass: +41.5 (-105) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Penn State vs UMass Betting Trends

Penn State is unbeaten against the spread this year.

Two of four Penn State games have gone over the point total this season.

UMass' record against the spread in 2023 is 3-4-0.

Of seven UMass games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

Penn State vs UMass Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nittany Lions win (99.7%)

Penn State vs UMass Point Spread

Penn State is favored by 41.5 points versus UMass. Penn State is -115 to cover the spread, while UMass is -105.

Penn State vs UMass Over/Under

A combined point total of 54.5 has been set for Penn State-UMass on October 14, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Penn State vs. UMass Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Penn State 40.6 27 9.6 2 45.5 0 5 UMass 26.1 51 39.4 133 50.5 6 7

