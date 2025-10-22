NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8

In one of the many compelling matchups on the NFL slate in Week 8, the San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Texans square off at NRG Stadium.

To pick up an edge ahead of Week 8 in the NFL, see our betting preview below.

Chargers vs. Vikings

Star running back Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) meet the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium.

Game Preview: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Favorite: Chargers (53.47% win probability)

Chargers (53.47% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-3)

Los Angeles (-3) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

44.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Los Angeles vs. Minnesota with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Bears

M&T Bank Stadium is the venue where the Baltimore Ravens (1-5) will match up against the Chicago Bears (4-2) on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Game Preview: Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens Projected Favorite: Ravens (58.40% win probability)

Ravens (58.40% win probability) Spread: Baltimore (-6.5)

Baltimore (-6.5) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bet on Baltimore vs. Chicago with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Browns

When the Cleveland Browns (2-5) and the New England Patriots (5-2) meet up on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET, the Browns' 30th-ranked scoring offense will have some tough sledding ahead, as the Patriots own the fifth-ranked defense in the league.

Game Preview: Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots Projected Favorite: Patriots (83.01% win probability)

Patriots (83.01% win probability) Spread: New England (-7)

New England (-7) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

40.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bet on New England vs. Cleveland with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Bills

James Cook will lead the Buffalo Bills (4-2) into their battle against the Carolina Panthers (4-3) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers Projected Favorite: Bills (62.57% win probability)

Bills (62.57% win probability) Spread: Buffalo (-7.5)

Buffalo (-7.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bet on Carolina vs. Buffalo with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Dolphins

Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) will host De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins (1-6) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, in a matchup featuring two star running backs.

Game Preview: Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons Projected Favorite: Falcons (73.47% win probability)

Falcons (73.47% win probability) Spread: Atlanta (-7.5)

Atlanta (-7.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bet on Atlanta vs. Miami with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-2), who grabbed a win against the Vikings in their last game, host the New York Giants (2-5) at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET. The Giants lost to the Broncos in their last game.

Game Preview: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Favorite: Eagles (73.10% win probability)

Eagles (73.10% win probability) Spread: Philadelphia (-7)

Philadelphia (-7) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bet on Philadelphia vs. New York with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Jets

Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-4) play the New York Jets (0-7) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, at Paycor Stadium.

Game Preview: New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals

New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Favorite: Bengals (66.25% win probability)

Bengals (66.25% win probability) Spread: Cincinnati (-6.5)

Cincinnati (-6.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bet on Cincinnati vs. New York with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texans vs. 49ers

Star running back Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers (5-2) play the Houston Texans (2-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, at NRG Stadium.

Game Preview: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans Projected Favorite: Texans (64.64% win probability)

Texans (64.64% win probability) Spread: Houston (-1.5)

Houston (-1.5) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bet on Houston vs. San Francisco with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Buccaneers

After losing 24-9 to the Lions in their previous game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) will visit the New Orleans Saints (1-6), who are coming off a 26-14 loss to the Bears, at Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 26.

Game Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Projected Favorite: Buccaneers (68.44% win probability)

Buccaneers (68.44% win probability) Spread: Tampa Bay (-4.5)

Tampa Bay (-4.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

46.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bet on New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts (6-1), who own the first-ranked scoring offense in the league, shouldn't have much trouble outpacing the Tennessee Titans (1-6), who have the NFL's worst offensive attack. The game is set for Sunday, Oct. 26 at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Game Preview: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Favorite: Colts (90.17% win probability)

Colts (90.17% win probability) Spread: Indianapolis (-14.5)

Indianapolis (-14.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

46.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bet on Indianapolis vs. Tennessee with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Cowboys

Against the Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1), who own the worst pass defense this season, Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos (5-2) shouldn't have any trouble moving the ball through the air when the two teams square off on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 4:25 p.m. ET. Sutton has been one of the NFL's top pass-catchers this year, ranking 10th-best in the league in receiving yards.

Game Preview: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos Projected Favorite: Broncos (65.17% win probability)

Broncos (65.17% win probability) Spread: Denver (-3.5)

Denver (-3.5) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bet on Denver vs. Dallas with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Packers

On Sunday, Oct. 26 at 8:20 p.m. ET, the Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) will aim to build upon their recent 27-23 win against the Cardinals when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers lost their last contest 33-31 to the Bengals.

Game Preview: Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Favorite: Packers (51.21% win probability)

Packers (51.21% win probability) Spread: Green Bay (-3)

Green Bay (-3) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Pittsburgh vs. Green Bay with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!