NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NFL slate in Week 8, the San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Texans square off at NRG Stadium.
To pick up an edge ahead of Week 8 in the NFL, see our betting preview below.
Chargers vs. Vikings
Star running back Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) meet the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium.
- Game Preview: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Favorite: Chargers (53.47% win probability)
- Spread: Los Angeles (-3)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Ravens vs. Bears
M&T Bank Stadium is the venue where the Baltimore Ravens (1-5) will match up against the Chicago Bears (4-2) on Sunday, October 26, 2025.
- Game Preview: Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Favorite: Ravens (58.40% win probability)
- Spread: Baltimore (-6.5)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Patriots vs. Browns
When the Cleveland Browns (2-5) and the New England Patriots (5-2) meet up on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET, the Browns' 30th-ranked scoring offense will have some tough sledding ahead, as the Patriots own the fifth-ranked defense in the league.
- Game Preview: Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots
- Projected Favorite: Patriots (83.01% win probability)
- Spread: New England (-7)
- Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Panthers vs. Bills
James Cook will lead the Buffalo Bills (4-2) into their battle against the Carolina Panthers (4-3) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
- Game Preview: Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers
- Projected Favorite: Bills (62.57% win probability)
- Spread: Buffalo (-7.5)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Falcons vs. Dolphins
Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) will host De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins (1-6) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, in a matchup featuring two star running backs.
- Game Preview: Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Favorite: Falcons (73.47% win probability)
- Spread: Atlanta (-7.5)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Eagles vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles (5-2), who grabbed a win against the Vikings in their last game, host the New York Giants (2-5) at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET. The Giants lost to the Broncos in their last game.
- Game Preview: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Favorite: Eagles (73.10% win probability)
- Spread: Philadelphia (-7)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Bengals vs. Jets
Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-4) play the New York Jets (0-7) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, at Paycor Stadium.
- Game Preview: New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Favorite: Bengals (66.25% win probability)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-6.5)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Texans vs. 49ers
Star running back Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers (5-2) play the Houston Texans (2-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, at NRG Stadium.
- Game Preview: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans
- Projected Favorite: Texans (64.64% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-1.5)
- Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Saints vs. Buccaneers
After losing 24-9 to the Lions in their previous game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) will visit the New Orleans Saints (1-6), who are coming off a 26-14 loss to the Bears, at Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 26.
- Game Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
- Projected Favorite: Buccaneers (68.44% win probability)
- Spread: Tampa Bay (-4.5)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Colts vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts (6-1), who own the first-ranked scoring offense in the league, shouldn't have much trouble outpacing the Tennessee Titans (1-6), who have the NFL's worst offensive attack. The game is set for Sunday, Oct. 26 at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium.
- Game Preview: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Favorite: Colts (90.17% win probability)
- Spread: Indianapolis (-14.5)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Broncos vs. Cowboys
Against the Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1), who own the worst pass defense this season, Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos (5-2) shouldn't have any trouble moving the ball through the air when the two teams square off on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 4:25 p.m. ET. Sutton has been one of the NFL's top pass-catchers this year, ranking 10th-best in the league in receiving yards.
- Game Preview: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos
- Projected Favorite: Broncos (65.17% win probability)
- Spread: Denver (-3.5)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Steelers vs. Packers
On Sunday, Oct. 26 at 8:20 p.m. ET, the Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) will aim to build upon their recent 27-23 win against the Cardinals when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers lost their last contest 33-31 to the Bengals.
- Game Preview: Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Favorite: Packers (51.21% win probability)
- Spread: Green Bay (-3)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Channel: NBC/Peacock
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
