Falcons vs Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 8

The Atlanta Falcons versus the Miami Dolphins is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Falcons vs Dolphins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Falcons win (73.5%)

Falcons vs Dolphins Point Spread

The Falcons are 7.5-point favorites against the Dolphins. The Falcons are +100 to cover the spread, while the Dolphins are -122 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Falcons vs Dolphins Over/Under

A total of 44.5 points has been set for the Falcons-Dolphins game on Oct. 26, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Falcons vs Dolphins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Falcons-Dolphins, Atlanta is the favorite at -355, and Miami is +285 playing on the road.

Falcons vs Dolphins Betting Trends

Atlanta's record against the spread is 3-3-0.

One Falcons game (out of six) has hit the over this year.

The Dolphins' record against the spread is 3-4-0.

Miami has covered every time (1-0) as a 7.5-point or greater underdog this season.

This year, six of the Dolphins' seven games have gone over the point total.

Falcons vs Dolphins Odds & Spread

Moneyline: ATL: (-355) | MIA: (+285)

ATL: (-355) | MIA: (+285) Spread: ATL: -7.5 (100) | MIA: +7.5 (-122)

ATL: -7.5 (100) | MIA: +7.5 (-122) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

