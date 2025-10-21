Bills vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 8

The Buffalo Bills versus the Carolina Panthers is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bills vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (62.6%)

Bills vs Panthers Point Spread

The Bills are 7.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Bills are -102 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -120 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Panthers Over/Under

The Bills-Panthers game on Oct. 26 has been given an over/under of 46.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Bills vs Panthers Moneyline

Carolina is a +295 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -370 favorite at home.

Bills vs Panthers Betting Trends

Buffalo has won twice against the spread this year.

The Bills have no wins ATS (0-3) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Bills have seen three of their six games hit the over.

The Panthers are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

Out of seven Panthers games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Bills vs. Panthers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Bills vs Panthers Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BUF: (-370) | CAR: (+295)

BUF: (-370) | CAR: (+295) Spread: BUF: -7.5 (-102) | CAR: +7.5 (-120)

BUF: -7.5 (-102) | CAR: +7.5 (-120) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!