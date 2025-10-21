FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Buccaneers vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Buccaneers vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 8

The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Buccaneers win (68.4%)

Buccaneers vs Saints Point Spread

The Buccaneers are 4.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Buccaneers are -106 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -114 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Buccaneers vs Saints Over/Under

Buccaneers versus Saints on Oct. 26 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Buccaneers vs Saints Moneyline

The Buccaneers vs Saints moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -225 favorite, while New Orleans is a +188 underdog at home.

Buccaneers vs Saints Betting Trends

  • Tampa Bay's record against the spread is 4-3-0.
  • The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.
  • Out of seven Buccaneers games so far this season, four have gone over the total.
  • The Saints have two wins against the spread this year.
  • As a 4.5-point underdog or greater, New Orleans has one win ATS (1-3) this season.
  • The Saints have seen three of their seven games go over the point total.

Check out even more in-depth Buccaneers vs. Saints analysis on FanDuel Research.

Buccaneers vs Saints Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: TB: (-225) | NO: (+188)
  • Spread: TB: -4.5 (-106) | NO: +4.5 (-114)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup