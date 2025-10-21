Buccaneers vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 8

The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints.

Buccaneers vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buccaneers win (68.4%)

Buccaneers vs Saints Point Spread

The Buccaneers are 4.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Buccaneers are -106 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -114 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Buccaneers vs Saints Over/Under

Buccaneers versus Saints on Oct. 26 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Buccaneers vs Saints Moneyline

The Buccaneers vs Saints moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -225 favorite, while New Orleans is a +188 underdog at home.

Buccaneers vs Saints Betting Trends

Tampa Bay's record against the spread is 4-3-0.

The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.

Out of seven Buccaneers games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

The Saints have two wins against the spread this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or greater, New Orleans has one win ATS (1-3) this season.

The Saints have seen three of their seven games go over the point total.

