Buccaneers vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 8
The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints.
Buccaneers vs Saints Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Buccaneers win (68.4%)
Buccaneers vs Saints Point Spread
The Buccaneers are 4.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Buccaneers are -106 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -114 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.
Buccaneers vs Saints Over/Under
Buccaneers versus Saints on Oct. 26 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -114 and the under -106.
Buccaneers vs Saints Moneyline
The Buccaneers vs Saints moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -225 favorite, while New Orleans is a +188 underdog at home.
Buccaneers vs Saints Betting Trends
- Tampa Bay's record against the spread is 4-3-0.
- The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.
- Out of seven Buccaneers games so far this season, four have gone over the total.
- The Saints have two wins against the spread this year.
- As a 4.5-point underdog or greater, New Orleans has one win ATS (1-3) this season.
- The Saints have seen three of their seven games go over the point total.
