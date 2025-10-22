Jazz vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 22

Jazz vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Utah Jazz at Delta Center to open the 2025-26 season for both teams, with the game beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The Clippers are 10.5-point favorites in the contest. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Jazz vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -10.5 226.5 -450 +350

Jazz vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (76%)

Jazz vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers won 46 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.

The Jazz went 10-19 as underdogs of 10.5 points or more last season.

Last season, 39 Clippers games hit the over.

There were 47 Jazz games (out of 82) that went over the total last year.

Los Angeles had a better record against the spread at home (28-12-1) than it did in away games (18-22-1) last season.

Against the spread last year, Utah had better results on the road (20-21-0) than at home (19-21-1).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers last season were 22.8 points, 5.8 boards and 8.7 assists per contest. He also sank 41% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples.

Last season, Ivica Zubac recorded an average of 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Chris Paul collected 8.8 points, 3.6 boards and 7.4 assists. He also sank 42.7% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Brook Lopez's numbers last season were 13 points, 5 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He drained 50.9% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Bradley Beal's numbers last season were 17 points, 3.3 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He made 49.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George's numbers last season were 16.8 points, 3.8 boards and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 39.1% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Walker Kessler collected 11.1 points, 12.2 boards and 1.7 assists last year. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 2.4 blocked shots (first in NBA).

Isaiah Collier's numbers last season were 8.7 points, 3.3 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the floor.

Kyle Filipowski put up 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he pus up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Lauri Markkanen recorded 19 points, 1.5 assists and 5.9 boards.

