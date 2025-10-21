Colts vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 8

On Sunday in the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts are up against the Tennessee Titans.

Colts vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Colts win (90.2%)

Colts vs Titans Point Spread

The Colts are 14.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Colts are -104 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -118 to cover as a 14.5-point underdog.

Colts vs Titans Over/Under

The over/under for Colts-Titans on Oct. 26 is 46.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Colts vs Titans Moneyline

Indianapolis is the favorite, -1205 on the moneyline, while Tennessee is a +750 underdog on the road.

Colts vs Titans Betting Trends

Indianapolis has covered the spread five times in seven games.

The Colts have played seven games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

The Titans have posted two wins against the spread this year.

There have been four Titans games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.

Colts vs Titans Odds & Spread

