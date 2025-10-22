Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 22

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and FDSN

In the first game of the 2025-26 season for both teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The Trail Blazers are 3.5-point underdogs in the game. The point total is 219.5 in the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -3.5 219.5 -162 +136

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (70.8%)

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves compiled a 39-42-1 record against the spread last season.

The Trail Blazers had an ATS record of 34-26-1 as underdogs of 3.5 points or more last year.

A total of 45 Timberwolves games last season hit the over.

The Trail Blazers had 40 of their 82 games hit the over last season.

Minnesota sported a worse record against the spread at home (17-23-1) than it did in road games (22-19-0) last season.

Last year, Portland was 24-17-0 at home against the spread (.585 winning percentage). Away, it was 22-18-1 ATS (.537).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards posted 27.6 points last year, plus 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Julius Randle put up 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He sank 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

Rudy Gobert's stats last season included 12 points, 10.9 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He sank 66.9% of his shots from the field (third in league).

Naz Reid averaged 14.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He made 46.2% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers last season were 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He made 47.7% of his shots from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Damian Lillard's numbers last season were 24.9 points, 4.7 boards and 7.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 made treys (seventh in league).

Deni Avdija averaged 16.9 points last season, plus 3.9 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

Shaedon Sharpe posted 18.5 points, 4.5 boards and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Toumani Camara collected 11.3 points, 5.8 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Scoot Henderson averaged 12.7 points, 3 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 41.9% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

