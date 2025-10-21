FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Bengals vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 8

Data Skrive

NFL action on Sunday includes the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the New York Jets.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bengals vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bengals win (66.2%)

Bengals vs Jets Point Spread

The Bengals are 6.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Bengals are -110 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -110 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Bengals vs Jets Over/Under

The Bengals-Jets matchup on Oct. 26 has been given an over/under of 43.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Bengals vs Jets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bengals-Jets, Cincinnati is the favorite at -300, and New York is +245 playing on the road.

Bengals vs Jets Betting Trends

  • Cincinnati is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • There have been five Bengals games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.
  • Against the spread, the Jets are 3-4-0 this year.
  • New York has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • This season, four of the Jets' seven games have gone over the point total.

Check out even more in-depth Bengals vs. Jets analysis on FanDuel Research.

Bengals vs Jets Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: CIN: (-300) | NYJ: (+245)
  • Spread: CIN: -6.5 (-110) | NYJ: +6.5 (-110)
  • Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

