NHL

Devils vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Devils vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 22

NHL action on Wednesday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Minnesota Wild.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Wild Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (5-1) vs. Minnesota Wild (3-3-1)
  • Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-137)Wild (+114)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Devils win (62.5%)

Devils vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Wild are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Wild are -220 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +176.

Devils vs Wild Over/Under

  • Devils versus Wild on Oct. 22 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.

Devils vs Wild Moneyline

  • Minnesota is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -137 favorite at home.

