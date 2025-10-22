Devils vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 22

NHL action on Wednesday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Minnesota Wild.

Devils vs Wild Game Info

New Jersey Devils (5-1) vs. Minnesota Wild (3-3-1)

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-137) Wild (+114) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (62.5%)

Devils vs Wild Puck Line

The Wild are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Wild are -220 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +176.

Devils vs Wild Over/Under

Devils versus Wild on Oct. 22 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.

Devils vs Wild Moneyline

Minnesota is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -137 favorite at home.

