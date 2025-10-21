Broncos vs Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 8

The Denver Broncos versus the Dallas Cowboys is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Broncos vs Cowboys Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (65.2%)

Broncos vs Cowboys Point Spread

The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites against the Cowboys. The Broncos are -104 to cover the spread, while the Cowboys are -118 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Broncos vs Cowboys Over/Under

A combined point total of 50.5 has been set for Broncos-Cowboys on Oct. 26, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Broncos vs Cowboys Moneyline

Denver is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a +144 underdog on the road.

Broncos vs Cowboys Betting Trends

Denver has posted two wins against the spread this year.

As a 3.5-point favorite or greater, the Broncos have one win ATS (1-3) this season.

Denver has had two games (out of seven) go over the total this season.

The Cowboys have four wins in seven contests against the spread this year.

Dallas is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This season, five of the Cowboys' seven games have gone over the point total.

Broncos vs Cowboys Odds & Spread

