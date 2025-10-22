Suns vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 22

Suns vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily, Suns+, and NBCS-CA

The Phoenix Suns host the Sacramento Kings at PHX Arena, starting at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The Suns are 4-point favorites in the game, the first game of the 2025-26 season for the two squads. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Suns vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -4 228.5 -180 +152

Suns vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (53.6%)

Suns vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Suns compiled a 30-50-2 ATS record last year.

The Kings' ATS record as underdogs of 4 points or more was 10-7 last year.

A total of 43 Suns games last season hit the over.

In 82 Kings games last year, 44 of them went over the total.

When playing at home last season, Phoenix owned a worse record against the spread (14-25-2) compared to its ATS record in road games (16-25-0).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home was .366 (15-25-1) last year. Away, it was .488 (20-19-2).

Suns Leaders

Per game, Devin Booker provided points, 4.1 boards and 7.1 assists last year. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jalen Green's numbers last season were 21 points, 4.6 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He sank 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Dillon Brooks' stats last season included 14 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He drained 42.9% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Royce O'Neale averaged 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He drained 42.3% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.

Mark Williams put up 15.3 points, 10.2 boards and 2.5 assists. He made 60.4% of his shots from the field.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis put up 19.1 points last season, plus 6 assists and 13.9 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan averaged 22.2 points, 4.4 assists and 3.9 boards.

Zach LaVine put up 23.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook recorded 13.3 points, 4.9 boards and 6.1 assists, shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Monk put up 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

