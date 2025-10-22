Mavericks vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 22

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN

The Dallas Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first game of the 2025-26 season for the two teams. The over/under for the matchup is set at 226.5.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -2.5 226.5 -142 +120

Mavericks vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (64.6%)

Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Mavericks won 38 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 44 times.

The Spurs' ATS record as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater was 25-28 last year.

A total of 46 Mavericks games last season went over the point total.

Last year, 46 of the Spurs' 82 games hit the over.

Dallas covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games last season. Dallas covered 19 times in 40 opportunities when playing at home, and it covered 19 times in 42 opportunities on the road.

Against the spread, San Antonio performed better at home (21-20-0) than on the road (18-23-0) last year.

Mavericks Leaders

Anthony Davis' numbers last season were 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He also sank 51.6% of his shots from the field.

Kyrie Irving posted 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game last season. He also averaged 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

P.J. Washington Jr. collected 14.7 points, 7.8 boards and 2.3 assists. He sank 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

Naji Marshall's numbers last season were 13.2 points, 4.8 boards and 3 assists per contest. He made 50.8% of his shots from the floor.

Klay Thompson's numbers last season were 14 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He sank 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

Spurs Leaders

De'Aaron Fox posted 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists last season, shooting 46.3% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Victor Wembanyama put up 24.3 points, 3.7 assists and 11 rebounds.

Stephon Castle posted 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Devin Vassell posted 16.3 points, 4 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Keldon Johnson's numbers last season were 12.7 points, 4.8 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 31.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

