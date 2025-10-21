Patriots vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 8

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the New England Patriots taking on the Cleveland Browns.

Patriots vs Browns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Patriots win (83%)

Patriots vs Browns Point Spread

The Patriots are 7-point favorites against the Browns. The Patriots are -106 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -114 to cover as a 7-point underdog.

Patriots vs Browns Over/Under

A total of 40.5 points has been set for the Patriots-Browns game on Oct. 26, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Patriots vs Browns Moneyline

The Patriots vs Browns moneyline has New England as a -360 favorite, while Cleveland is a +290 underdog on the road.

Patriots vs Browns Betting Trends

New England is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

This year, three of the Patriots' seven games have gone over the point total.

The Browns' record against the spread is 3-4-0.

As a 7-point underdog or greater, Cleveland has one win ATS (1-2) this year.

This season, three of the Browns' seven games have hit the over.

Patriots vs Browns Odds & Spread

Moneyline: NE: (-360) | CLE: (+290)

NE: (-360) | CLE: (+290) Spread: NE: -7 (-106) | CLE: +7 (-114)

NE: -7 (-106) | CLE: +7 (-114) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

