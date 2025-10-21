Eagles vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 8

The Philadelphia Eagles are among the NFL teams busy on Sunday, up against the New York Giants.

Eagles vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (73.1%)

Eagles vs Giants Point Spread

The Eagles are 7-point favorites against the Giants. The Eagles are -112 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -108 to cover as a 7-point underdog.

Eagles vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Eagles versus Giants matchup on Oct. 26 has been set at 43.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Eagles vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Eagles, New York is the underdog at +285, and Philadelphia is -355 playing at home.

Eagles vs Giants Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 7-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been four Eagles games (out of seven) that hit the over this season.

The Giants have covered the spread four times in seven games.

New York has covered every time (2-0) as a 7-point or greater underdog this season.

The Giants have played seven games this year, and three of them have hit the over.

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

