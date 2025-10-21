Ravens vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 8

In NFL action on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens take on the Chicago Bears.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NFL betting odds.

Ravens vs Bears Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ravens win (58.4%)

Ravens vs Bears Point Spread

The Ravens are 6.5-point favorites against the Bears. The Ravens are -114 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -106 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Bears Over/Under

A total of 50.5 points has been set for the Ravens-Bears game on Oct. 26, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Ravens vs Bears Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -330 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +265 underdog on the road.

Ravens vs Bears Betting Trends

Baltimore has posted one win against the spread this year.

The Ravens have covered every time (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Ravens have seen five of their six games go over the point total.

Against the spread, the Bears are 4-2-0 this season.

Chicago has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The Bears have seen three of their six games go over the point total.

