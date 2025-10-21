Texans vs 49ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 8

The Houston Texans versus the San Francisco 49ers is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texans vs 49ers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texans win (64.6%)

Texans vs 49ers Point Spread

The Texans are 1.5-point favorites against the 49ers. The Texans are -105 to cover the spread, while the 49ers are -115 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Texans vs 49ers Over/Under

An over/under of 41.5 has been set for Texans-49ers on Oct. 26, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Texans vs 49ers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for 49ers-Texans, San Francisco is the underdog at +100, and Houston is -118 playing at home.

Texans vs 49ers Betting Trends

Houston has two wins against the spread this year.

The Texans have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season.

Two Texans games (out of six) have gone over the point total this year.

The 49ers have four wins in seven contests against the spread this year.

San Francisco has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been four 49ers games (out of seven) that hit the over this season.

Check out even more in-depth Texans vs. 49ers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Texans vs 49ers Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-118) | SF: (+100)

HOU: (-118) | SF: (+100) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-105) | SF: +1.5 (-115)

HOU: -1.5 (-105) | SF: +1.5 (-115) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!