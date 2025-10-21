Chargers vs Vikings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 8 Thursday Night Football

The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings in NFL action on Thursday.

Chargers vs Vikings Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chargers win (53.5%)

Chargers vs Vikings Point Spread

The Chargers are 3-point favorites against the Vikings. The Chargers are -120 to cover the spread, while the Vikings are -102 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Chargers vs Vikings Over/Under

Chargers versus Vikings, on Oct. 23, has an over/under of 44.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Chargers vs Vikings Moneyline

Minnesota is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -180 favorite on the road.

Chargers vs Vikings Betting Trends

Los Angeles has posted two wins against the spread this season.

As a 3-point favorite or greater, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-2-1) this season.

There have been three Chargers games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.

The Vikings have three wins in six contests against the spread this year.

The Vikings have played six games this year, and five of them have hit the over.

