Chargers vs Vikings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 8 Thursday Night Football
The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings in NFL action on Thursday.
Chargers vs Vikings Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Chargers win (53.5%)
Chargers vs Vikings Point Spread
The Chargers are 3-point favorites against the Vikings. The Chargers are -120 to cover the spread, while the Vikings are -102 to cover as a 3-point underdog.
Chargers vs Vikings Over/Under
Chargers versus Vikings, on Oct. 23, has an over/under of 44.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.
Chargers vs Vikings Moneyline
Minnesota is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -180 favorite on the road.
Chargers vs Vikings Betting Trends
- Los Angeles has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- As a 3-point favorite or greater, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-2-1) this season.
- There have been three Chargers games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.
- The Vikings have three wins in six contests against the spread this year.
- The Vikings have played six games this year, and five of them have hit the over.
Chargers vs Vikings Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: LAC: (-180) | MIN: (+152)
- Spread: LAC: -3 (-120) | MIN: +3 (-102)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
