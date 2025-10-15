NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7
The Week 7 NFL lineup should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those games is the Houston Texans playing the Seattle Seahawks.
Here is what you need to know regarding the betting odds for Week 7 in the NFL.
Bengals vs. Steelers
One of the top pass-catchers in football will be featured when Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (2-4) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1) on Thursday, October 16, 2025.
- Game Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Favorite: Steelers (74.10% win probability)
- Spread: Pittsburgh (-5.5)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Jaguars vs. Rams
Kyren Williams will lead the Los Angeles Rams (4-2) into their battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) at Wembley Stadium on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- Game Preview: Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Projected Favorite: Rams (62.46% win probability)
- Spread: Los Angeles (-3)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Channel: NFL Network
Chiefs vs. Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4), who both took home a victory in their last tilt, will go head to head at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 19. In their previous games, the Chiefs won 30-17 against the Lions, and the Raiders defeated the Titans 20-10.
- Game Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Favorite: Chiefs (85.38% win probability)
- Spread: Kansas City (-11.5)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Vikings vs. Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles (4-2), who were taken down by the Giants in their last tilt, visit the Minnesota Vikings (3-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET. The Vikings took home the win against the Browns in their last game.
- Game Preview: Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Favorite: Vikings (55.21% win probability)
- Spread: Philadelphia (-2.5)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Browns vs. Dolphins
While the Cleveland Browns have the worst-ranked scoring offense in the NFL (13.7 points per game), they are in a favorable spot to score some points on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET when they host the Miami Dolphins (1-5), who have the NFL's 29th-ranked scoring defense (29.0 points allowed per game).
- Game Preview: Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Favorite: Browns (52.46% win probability)
- Spread: Cleveland (-3)
- Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Titans vs. Patriots
After a 25-19 victory versus the Saints in their last game, the New England Patriots (4-2) will visit the Tennessee Titans (1-5), who are coming off a 20-10 loss to the Raiders. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 19.
- Game Preview: New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans
- Projected Favorite: Patriots (65.40% win probability)
- Spread: New England (-7)
- Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Jets vs. Panthers
One of the best pass-catchers in football will be on display when Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets (0-6) host the Carolina Panthers (3-3) on Sunday, October 19, 2025.
- Game Preview: Carolina Panthers at New York Jets
- Projected Favorite: Panthers (55.47% win probability)
- Spread: Carolina (-1.5)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Bears vs. Saints
The Chicago Bears (3-2), who grabbed a win against the Commanders in their previous tilt, host the New Orleans Saints (1-5) at Soldier Field on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET. The Saints were defeated by the Patriots in their last game.
- Game Preview: New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears
- Projected Favorite: Bears (78.28% win probability)
- Spread: Chicago (-5.5)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Broncos vs. Giants
At 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, the Denver Broncos (4-2) are at home against the New York Giants (2-4).
- Game Preview: New York Giants at Denver Broncos
- Projected Favorite: Broncos (80.60% win probability)
- Spread: Denver (-7)
- Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Chargers vs. Colts
At SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) meet Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts (5-1) in a matchup featuring two of the brightest stars in football on offense, starting at 4:05 p.m. ET.
- Game Preview: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Favorite: Colts (60.17% win probability)
- Spread: Los Angeles (-1.5)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Cowboys vs. Commanders
George Pickens and the Dallas Cowboys (2-3-1) meet the Washington Commanders (3-3) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium.
- Game Preview: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
- Projected Favorite: Commanders (58.43% win probability)
- Spread: Washington (-1.5)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Cardinals vs. Packers
When the Green Bay Packers (3-1-1) and the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) play on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET, the Packers will be looking to follow up their recent victory over the Bengals with another win, and the Cardinals will be trying to bounce back from a loss to the Colts.
- Game Preview: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Favorite: Packers (75.97% win probability)
- Spread: Green Bay (-6.5)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
