Chargers vs Colts Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 7
In NFL action on Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers play the Indianapolis Colts.
All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chargers vs Colts Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Colts win (60.2%)
Chargers vs Colts Point Spread
The Chargers are 1.5-point favorites against the Colts. The Chargers are -112 to cover the spread, while the Colts are -108 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.
Chargers vs Colts Over/Under
A combined point total of 48.5 has been set for Chargers-Colts on Oct. 19, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Chargers vs Colts Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Chargers-Colts, Los Angeles is the favorite at -132, and Indianapolis is +112 playing on the road.
Chargers vs Colts Betting Trends
- Los Angeles has won twice against the spread this year.
- The Chargers have one win ATS (1-3-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Los Angeles has had two games (out of six) go over the total this season.
- The Colts have four wins in six contests against the spread this season.
- Indianapolis has one win ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- There have been three Colts games (out of six) that hit the over this year.
Check out even more in-depth Chargers vs. Colts analysis on FanDuel Research.
Chargers vs Colts Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAC: (-132) | IND: (+112)
- Spread: LAC: -1.5 (-112) | IND: +1.5 (-108)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!