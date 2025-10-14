Chargers vs Colts Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 7

In NFL action on Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers play the Indianapolis Colts.

Chargers vs Colts Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Colts win (60.2%)

Chargers vs Colts Point Spread

The Chargers are 1.5-point favorites against the Colts. The Chargers are -112 to cover the spread, while the Colts are -108 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Chargers vs Colts Over/Under

A combined point total of 48.5 has been set for Chargers-Colts on Oct. 19, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Chargers vs Colts Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Chargers-Colts, Los Angeles is the favorite at -132, and Indianapolis is +112 playing on the road.

Chargers vs Colts Betting Trends

Los Angeles has won twice against the spread this year.

The Chargers have one win ATS (1-3-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Los Angeles has had two games (out of six) go over the total this season.

The Colts have four wins in six contests against the spread this season.

Indianapolis has one win ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been three Colts games (out of six) that hit the over this year.

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

