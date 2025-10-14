FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Chargers vs Colts Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NFL action on Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers play the Indianapolis Colts.

All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chargers vs Colts Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Colts win (60.2%)

Chargers vs Colts Point Spread

The Chargers are 1.5-point favorites against the Colts. The Chargers are -112 to cover the spread, while the Colts are -108 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Chargers vs Colts Over/Under

A combined point total of 48.5 has been set for Chargers-Colts on Oct. 19, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Chargers vs Colts Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Chargers-Colts, Los Angeles is the favorite at -132, and Indianapolis is +112 playing on the road.

Chargers vs Colts Betting Trends

  • Los Angeles has won twice against the spread this year.
  • The Chargers have one win ATS (1-3-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Los Angeles has had two games (out of six) go over the total this season.
  • The Colts have four wins in six contests against the spread this season.
  • Indianapolis has one win ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • There have been three Colts games (out of six) that hit the over this year.

Chargers vs Colts Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: LAC: (-132) | IND: (+112)
  • Spread: LAC: -1.5 (-112) | IND: +1.5 (-108)
  • Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

