MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 15
Will Cal Raleigh or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 15, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 60 HR in 159 games (has homered in 30.7% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 156 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 159 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 138 games (has homered in 20.1% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 26% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 160 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 160 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 129 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 149 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)