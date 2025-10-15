NHL
Mammoth vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 15
NHL action on Wednesday includes the Utah Mammoth taking on the Calgary Flames.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mammoth vs Flames Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (1-2) vs. Calgary Flames (1-2)
- Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-215)
|Flames (+176)
|6.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Mammoth win (61.2%)
Mammoth vs Flames Puck Line
- The Mammoth are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Mammoth are +116 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -142.
Mammoth vs Flames Over/Under
- Mammoth versus Flames, on Oct. 15, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +114 and the under -140.
Mammoth vs Flames Moneyline
- The Mammoth vs Flames moneyline has Utah as a -215 favorite, while Calgary is a +176 underdog on the road.