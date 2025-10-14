Browns vs Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 7

The Cleveland Browns versus the Miami Dolphins is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Browns vs Dolphins Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Browns win (52.5%)

Browns vs Dolphins Point Spread

The Browns are 3-point favorites against the Dolphins. The Browns are -105 to cover the spread, while the Dolphins are -115 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Browns vs Dolphins Over/Under

The over/under for Browns-Dolphins on Oct. 19 is 40.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Browns vs Dolphins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Browns vs. Dolphins reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-158) and Miami as the underdog (+134) on the road.

Browns vs Dolphins Betting Trends

Cleveland has won twice against the spread this season.

Two Browns games (out of six) have hit the over this year.

The Dolphins are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Miami has covered every time (2-0) as a 3-point or greater underdog this year.

The Dolphins have seen five of their six games hit the over.

Browns vs Dolphins Odds & Spread

Moneyline: CLE: (-158) | MIA: (+134)

CLE: (-158) | MIA: (+134) Spread: CLE: -3 (-105) | MIA: +3 (-115)

CLE: -3 (-105) | MIA: +3 (-115) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

