NFL

Commanders vs Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NFL action on Sunday, the Washington Commanders take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NFL betting odds.

Commanders vs Cowboys Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Commanders win (58.4%)

Commanders vs Cowboys Point Spread

The Commanders are 1.5-point favorites against the Cowboys. The Commanders are -115 to cover the spread, while the Cowboys are -105 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Commanders vs Cowboys Over/Under

The over/under for the Commanders versus Cowboys matchup on Oct. 19 has been set at 54.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Commanders vs Cowboys Moneyline

The Commanders vs Cowboys moneyline has the Commanders as a -130 favorite, while the Cowboys are a +110 underdog at home.

Commanders vs Cowboys Betting Trends

  • Washington has three wins in six games against the spread this year.
  • The Commanders have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Two Commanders games (out of six) have gone over the point total this year.
  • Against the spread, the Cowboys are 3-3-0 this year.
  • Dallas' ATS record as 1.5-point underdogs or more is 3-0.
  • Out of six Cowboys games so far this year, four have hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Commanders vs. Cowboys analysis on FanDuel Research.

Commanders vs Cowboys Odds & Spread

  All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: WAS: (-130) | DAL: (+110)
  • Spread: WAS: -1.5 (-115) | DAL: +1.5 (-105)
  • Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

