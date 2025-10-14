Commanders vs Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 7

In NFL action on Sunday, the Washington Commanders take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Commanders vs Cowboys Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Commanders win (58.4%)

Commanders vs Cowboys Point Spread

The Commanders are 1.5-point favorites against the Cowboys. The Commanders are -115 to cover the spread, while the Cowboys are -105 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Commanders vs Cowboys Over/Under

The over/under for the Commanders versus Cowboys matchup on Oct. 19 has been set at 54.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Commanders vs Cowboys Moneyline

The Commanders vs Cowboys moneyline has the Commanders as a -130 favorite, while the Cowboys are a +110 underdog at home.

Commanders vs Cowboys Betting Trends

Washington has three wins in six games against the spread this year.

The Commanders have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two Commanders games (out of six) have gone over the point total this year.

Against the spread, the Cowboys are 3-3-0 this year.

Dallas' ATS record as 1.5-point underdogs or more is 3-0.

Out of six Cowboys games so far this year, four have hit the over.

