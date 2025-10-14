Patriots vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 7

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans.

Patriots vs Titans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Patriots win (65.4%)

Patriots vs Titans Point Spread

The Patriots are 7-point favorites against the Titans. The Patriots are -110 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -110 to cover as a 7-point underdog.

Patriots vs Titans Over/Under

Patriots versus Titans on Oct. 19 has an over/under of 41.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Patriots vs Titans Moneyline

Tennessee is the underdog, +290 on the moneyline, while New England is a -360 favorite despite being on the road.

Patriots vs Titans Betting Trends

New England is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

New England has had two games (out of six) go over the total this season.

The Titans have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Tennessee has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 7-point underdog or more this year.

The Titans have played six games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Patriots vs Titans Odds & Spread

Moneyline: NE: (-360) | TEN: (+290)

NE: (-360) | TEN: (+290) Spread: NE: -7 (-110) | TEN: +7 (-110)

NE: -7 (-110) | TEN: +7 (-110) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

