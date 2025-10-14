Patriots vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 7
Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans.
Patriots vs Titans Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Patriots win (65.4%)
Patriots vs Titans Point Spread
The Patriots are 7-point favorites against the Titans. The Patriots are -110 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -110 to cover as a 7-point underdog.
Patriots vs Titans Over/Under
Patriots versus Titans on Oct. 19 has an over/under of 41.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.
Patriots vs Titans Moneyline
Tennessee is the underdog, +290 on the moneyline, while New England is a -360 favorite despite being on the road.
Patriots vs Titans Betting Trends
- New England is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- New England has had two games (out of six) go over the total this season.
- The Titans have posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Tennessee has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 7-point underdog or more this year.
- The Titans have played six games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.
Patriots vs Titans Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: NE: (-360) | TEN: (+290)
- Spread: NE: -7 (-110) | TEN: +7 (-110)
- Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
