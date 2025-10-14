FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Patriots vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 7

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Patriots vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Patriots win (65.4%)

Patriots vs Titans Point Spread

The Patriots are 7-point favorites against the Titans. The Patriots are -110 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -110 to cover as a 7-point underdog.

Patriots vs Titans Over/Under

Patriots versus Titans on Oct. 19 has an over/under of 41.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Patriots vs Titans Moneyline

Tennessee is the underdog, +290 on the moneyline, while New England is a -360 favorite despite being on the road.

Patriots vs Titans Betting Trends

  • New England is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • New England has had two games (out of six) go over the total this season.
  • The Titans have posted two wins against the spread this season.
  • Tennessee has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 7-point underdog or more this year.
  • The Titans have played six games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Check out even more in-depth Patriots vs. Titans analysis on FanDuel Research.

Patriots vs Titans Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: NE: (-360) | TEN: (+290)
  • Spread: NE: -7 (-110) | TEN: +7 (-110)
  • Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

