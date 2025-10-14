Broncos vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 7

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Denver Broncos taking on the New York Giants.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup

Broncos vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (80.6%)

Broncos vs Giants Point Spread

The Broncos are 7-point favorites against the Giants. The Broncos are -110 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -110 to cover as a 7-point underdog.

Broncos vs Giants Over/Under

A combined point total of 40.5 has been set for Broncos-Giants on Oct. 19, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Broncos vs Giants Moneyline

Denver is a -340 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +275 underdog on the road.

Broncos vs Giants Betting Trends

Denver has posted two wins against the spread this season.

As a 7-point favorite or greater, the Broncos have one win ATS (1-2) this season.

One of the Broncos' six games this season has gone over the point total.

The Giants have three wins in six contests against the spread this year.

New York has covered every time (1-0) as a 7-point or greater underdog this year.

Two Giants games (out of six) have hit the over this year.

Check out even more in-depth Broncos vs. Giants analysis

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available

