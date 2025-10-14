Eagles vs Vikings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 7

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Minnesota Vikings in NFL action on Sunday.

Eagles vs Vikings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Vikings win (55.2%)

Eagles vs Vikings Point Spread

The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites against the Vikings. The Eagles are -108 to cover the spread, while the Vikings are -112 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Vikings Over/Under

An over/under of 43.5 has been set for Eagles-Vikings on Oct. 19, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Eagles vs Vikings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Eagles-Vikings, Philadelphia is the favorite at -134, and Minnesota is +114 playing at home.

Eagles vs Vikings Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point favorite or greater, the Eagles have two wins ATS (2-3).

The Eagles have seen three of their six games hit the over.

The Vikings have beaten the spread three times in five games.

There have been four Vikings games (out of five) that went over the total this year.

Eagles vs Vikings Odds & Spread

Moneyline: PHI: (-134) | MIN: (+114)

PHI: (-134) | MIN: (+114) Spread: PHI: -2.5 (-108) | MIN: +2.5 (-112)

PHI: -2.5 (-108) | MIN: +2.5 (-112) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

