MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 15
Will Shane Bieber strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can George Kirby record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 15, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
- Shane Bieber (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances