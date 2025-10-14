Panthers vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 7

On Sunday in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers are playing the New York Jets.

Panthers vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (55.5%)

Panthers vs Jets Point Spread

The Panthers are 1.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Panthers are -115 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -105 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Panthers vs Jets Over/Under

A combined point total of 42.5 has been set for Panthers-Jets on Oct. 19, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Panthers vs Jets Moneyline

New York is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -130 favorite at home.

Panthers vs Jets Betting Trends

Carolina has covered the spread four times in six games.

Out of six Panthers games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

Against the spread, the Jets are 3-3-0 this year.

New York has an ATS record of 3-2 as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.

The Jets have seen four of their six games go over the point total.

