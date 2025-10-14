Chiefs vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 7

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chiefs vs Raiders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (85.4%)

Chiefs vs Raiders Point Spread

The Chiefs are 11.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The Chiefs are -115 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -105 to cover as an 11.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Raiders Over/Under

The over/under for Chiefs-Raiders on Oct. 19 is 45.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Chiefs vs Raiders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Chiefs-Raiders, Kansas City is the favorite at -719, and Las Vegas is +520 playing on the road.

Chiefs vs Raiders Betting Trends

Kansas City has covered the spread three times in six games.

Out of six Chiefs games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

The Raiders have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Two of the Raiders' six games in 2025 have gone over the point total.

Chiefs vs Raiders Odds & Spread

