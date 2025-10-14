Chiefs vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 7
The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Las Vegas Raiders.
Chiefs vs Raiders Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Chiefs win (85.4%)
Chiefs vs Raiders Point Spread
The Chiefs are 11.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The Chiefs are -115 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -105 to cover as an 11.5-point underdog.
Chiefs vs Raiders Over/Under
The over/under for Chiefs-Raiders on Oct. 19 is 45.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.
Chiefs vs Raiders Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Chiefs-Raiders, Kansas City is the favorite at -719, and Las Vegas is +520 playing on the road.
Chiefs vs Raiders Betting Trends
- Kansas City has covered the spread three times in six games.
- Out of six Chiefs games so far this year, three have gone over the total.
- The Raiders have posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Two of the Raiders' six games in 2025 have gone over the point total.
Chiefs vs Raiders Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: KC: (-719) | LV: (+520)
- Spread: KC: -11.5 (-115) | LV: +11.5 (-105)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
