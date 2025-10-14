Packers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 7

The NFL's Sunday slate includes the Green Bay Packers taking on the Arizona Cardinals.

All the info you need is below

Packers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Packers win (76%)

Packers vs Cardinals Point Spread

The Packers are 6.5-point favorites against the Cardinals. The Packers are -112 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -108 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Packers vs Cardinals Over/Under

Packers versus Cardinals on Oct. 19 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -104 and the under -118.

Packers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Arizona is a +245 underdog on the moneyline, while Green Bay is a -300 favorite at home.

Packers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

Green Bay has posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Packers have no wins ATS (0-3) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of the Packers' five games have gone over the point total.

Against the spread, the Cardinals are 3-3-0 this year.

Arizona has covered every time (1-0) as a 6.5-point or greater underdog this season.

The Cardinals have seen three of their six games go over the point total.

Packers vs Cardinals Odds & Spread

Moneyline: GB: (-300) | ARI: (+245)

GB: (-300) | ARI: (+245) Spread: GB: -6.5 (-112) | ARI: +6.5 (-108)

GB: -6.5 (-112) | ARI: +6.5 (-108) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

