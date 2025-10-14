Steelers vs Bengals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 7 Thursday Night Football

On Thursday in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the Cincinnati Bengals.

Steelers vs Bengals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Steelers vs Bengals Point Spread

The Steelers are 5.5-point favorites against the Bengals. The Steelers are -118 to cover the spread, while the Bengals are -104 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Steelers vs Bengals Over/Under

The over/under for Steelers-Bengals on Oct. 16 is 42.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Steelers vs Bengals Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +220 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -270 favorite at home.

Steelers vs Bengals Betting Trends

Pittsburgh has beaten the spread three times in five games.

The Steelers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This year, three of the Steelers' five games have gone over the point total.

The Bengals have two wins against the spread this year.

As a 5.5-point underdog or greater, Cincinnati has one win ATS (1-2) this year.

The Bengals have seen four of their six games hit the over.

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

