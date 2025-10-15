Miami (FL) vs Louisville Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The Friday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Louisville Cardinals.

Miami (FL) vs Louisville Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-559) | Louisville: (+420)

Miami (FL): (-559) | Louisville: (+420) Spread: Miami (FL): -13.5 (-122) | Louisville: +13.5 (100)

Miami (FL): -13.5 (-122) | Louisville: +13.5 (100) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Miami (FL) vs Louisville Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has four wins in five games against the spread this year.

Miami (FL) owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of five Miami (FL) games have hit the over this year.

Louisville has one win against the spread this year.

Louisville has played five games this year, and three of them have hit the over.

Miami (FL) vs Louisville Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (85.1%)

Miami (FL) vs Louisville Point Spread

Miami (FL) is favored by 13.5 points (-122 to cover) in this matchup. Louisville, the underdog, is +100.

Miami (FL) vs Louisville Over/Under

Miami (FL) versus Louisville on Oct. 17 has an over/under of 51.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Miami (FL) vs Louisville Moneyline

Louisville is a +420 underdog on the moneyline, while Miami (FL) is a -559 favorite.

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Miami (FL) 35.0 65 13.6 4 55.3 5 Louisville 36.0 60 21.0 23 55.7 5

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Info

Game day: Friday, October 17, 2025

Friday, October 17, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

