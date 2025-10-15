Miami (FL) vs Louisville Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
The Friday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Louisville Cardinals.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.
Miami (FL) vs Louisville Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-559) | Louisville: (+420)
- Spread: Miami (FL): -13.5 (-122) | Louisville: +13.5 (100)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Miami (FL) vs Louisville Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) has four wins in five games against the spread this year.
- Miami (FL) owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Two of five Miami (FL) games have hit the over this year.
- Louisville has one win against the spread this year.
- Louisville has played five games this year, and three of them have hit the over.
Miami (FL) vs Louisville Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (85.1%)
Miami (FL) vs Louisville Point Spread
Miami (FL) is favored by 13.5 points (-122 to cover) in this matchup. Louisville, the underdog, is +100.
Miami (FL) vs Louisville Over/Under
Miami (FL) versus Louisville on Oct. 17 has an over/under of 51.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.
Miami (FL) vs Louisville Moneyline
Louisville is a +420 underdog on the moneyline, while Miami (FL) is a -559 favorite.
Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Miami (FL)
|35.0
|65
|13.6
|4
|55.3
|5
|Louisville
|36.0
|60
|21.0
|23
|55.7
|5
Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Info
- Game day: Friday, October 17, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
