Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 3 on Oct. 15
Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 3 of the ALCS.
Mariners vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (90-72) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)
- Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1
Mariners vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SEA: (-138) | TOR: (+118)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+150) | TOR: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Mariners vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 10-8, 4.21 ERA vs Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 4-2, 3.57 ERA
The Mariners will look to George Kirby (10-8, 4.21 ERA) versus the Blue Jays and Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 ERA). Kirby and his team are 10-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kirby's team has won 52.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-9). The Blue Jays have gone 4-4-0 ATS in Bieber's eight starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for one Bieber start this season -- they lost.
Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mariners win (55.8%)
Mariners vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Toronto is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -138 favorite at home.
Mariners vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Mariners are +150 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -182.
Mariners vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- A total of 7 runs has been set for the Mariners-Blue Jays contest on Oct. 15, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.
Mariners vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Mariners have come away with 66 wins in the 112 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Seattle has come away with a win 41 times in 63 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 87 of their 163 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 163 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 74-89-0 against the spread.
- The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog 77 total times this season. They've finished 43-34 in those games.
- Toronto has gone 10-10 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (50%).
- The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 166 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 90 of those games (90-70-6).
- The Blue Jays have put together a 94-72-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.6% of the time).
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh has 147 hits and an OBP of .359, both of which rank first among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .247 batting average and a slugging percentage of .589.
- He ranks 98th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.
- Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to 67 extra-base hits. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 44th, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 38th.
- Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .100 with a home run, five walks and three RBIs.
- Josh Naylor is batting .295 with a .462 slugging percentage and 92 RBI this year.
- Eugenio Suarez is batting .228 with a .298 OBP and 118 RBI for Seattle this season.
- Suarez has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is sixth and he is 41st in slugging.
- George Springer paces his team with 153 hits and a .397 OBP. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.
- He is currently fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Ernie Clement has 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .277.
- Alejandro Kirk is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 48 walks.
Mariners vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 10/13/2025: 10-3 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 10/12/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/11/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 5/10/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/9/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 4/20/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/19/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/18/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/7/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 7/6/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
