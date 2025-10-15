Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 3 on Oct. 15

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 3 of the ALCS.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (90-72) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)

Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Wednesday, October 15, 2025 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Mariners vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-138) | TOR: (+118)

SEA: (-138) | TOR: (+118) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+150) | TOR: +1.5 (-182)

SEA: -1.5 (+150) | TOR: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 10-8, 4.21 ERA vs Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 4-2, 3.57 ERA

The Mariners will look to George Kirby (10-8, 4.21 ERA) versus the Blue Jays and Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 ERA). Kirby and his team are 10-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kirby's team has won 52.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-9). The Blue Jays have gone 4-4-0 ATS in Bieber's eight starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for one Bieber start this season -- they lost.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (55.8%)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -138 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Mariners are +150 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -182.

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Mariners-Blue Jays contest on Oct. 15, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 66 wins in the 112 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 41 times in 63 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 87 of their 163 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 163 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 74-89-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog 77 total times this season. They've finished 43-34 in those games.

Toronto has gone 10-10 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (50%).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 166 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 90 of those games (90-70-6).

The Blue Jays have put together a 94-72-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.6% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 147 hits and an OBP of .359, both of which rank first among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .247 batting average and a slugging percentage of .589.

He ranks 98th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to 67 extra-base hits. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 44th, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 38th.

Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .100 with a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Josh Naylor is batting .295 with a .462 slugging percentage and 92 RBI this year.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .228 with a .298 OBP and 118 RBI for Seattle this season.

Suarez has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is sixth and he is 41st in slugging.

George Springer paces his team with 153 hits and a .397 OBP. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.

He is currently fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ernie Clement has 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .277.

Alejandro Kirk is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 48 walks.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Head to Head

10/13/2025: 10-3 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/12/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/11/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/10/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/9/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/20/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/19/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/18/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/7/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/6/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

