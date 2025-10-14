Rams vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 7

NFL action on Sunday includes the Los Angeles Rams facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rams vs Jaguars Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (62.5%)

Rams vs Jaguars Point Spread

The Rams are 3-point favorites against the Jaguars. The Rams are -105 to cover the spread, while the Jaguars are -115 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Rams vs Jaguars Over/Under

The over/under for the Rams versus Jaguars game on Oct. 19 has been set at 44.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Rams vs Jaguars Moneyline

The Rams vs Jaguars moneyline has the Rams as a -148 favorite, while the Jaguars are a +126 underdog at home.

Rams vs Jaguars Betting Trends

Los Angeles has covered the spread four times in six games.

The Rams' ATS record as 3-point favorites or more is 4-1.

Out of six Rams games so far this season, three have hit the over.

The Jaguars have four wins in six contests against the spread this season.

As a 3-point underdog or more, Jacksonville has two wins ATS (2-1).

The Jaguars have played six games this year, and three of them have hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Rams vs. Jaguars analysis on FanDuel Research.

Rams vs Jaguars Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAR: (-148) | JAX: (+126)

LAR: (-148) | JAX: (+126) Spread: LAR: -3 (-105) | JAX: +3 (-115)

LAR: -3 (-105) | JAX: +3 (-115) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!