NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6

The Week 6 NFL lineup features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here's what you need to know about the betting odds for Week 6 in the NFL.

Giants vs. Eagles

One of the best QBs in football will be featured when Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-1) visit the New York Giants (1-4) on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

Game Preview: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Projected Favorite: Eagles (75.38% win probability)

Eagles (75.38% win probability) Spread: Philadelphia (-7.5)

Philadelphia (-7.5) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

40.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Jets vs. Broncos

The 9:30 a.m. ET game on Oct. 12 between the New York Jets (0-5) and the Denver Broncos (3-2) should be an exciting matchup, as Breece Hall has been one of the NFL's top runners this year, and the Broncos have been a top-five run defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 88.4 rushing yards surrendered per game.

Game Preview: Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets Projected Favorite: Broncos (79.90% win probability)

Broncos (79.90% win probability) Spread: Denver (-7)

Denver (-7) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET Channel: NFL Network

Colts vs. Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals (2-3) and their 28th-ranked pass defense might have a hard time slowing down the Indianapolis Colts (4-1) and Daniel Jones, one of the league's top passers, when the Cardinals visit the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts Projected Favorite: Colts (82.35% win probability)

Colts (82.35% win probability) Spread: Indianapolis (-6.5)

Indianapolis (-6.5) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Steelers vs. Browns

On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, the Cleveland Browns (1-4) will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1).

Game Preview: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Favorite: Steelers (85.18% win probability)

Steelers (85.18% win probability) Spread: Pittsburgh (-5.5)

Pittsburgh (-5.5) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

38.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Panthers vs. Cowboys

When the Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1) and the Carolina Panthers (2-3) match up on Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET, they will both be aiming to build momentum after winning their last contest. The Cowboys won 37-22 versus the Jets, and the Panthers are coming off a 27-24 victory over the Dolphins.

Game Preview: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers Projected Favorite: Cowboys (63.92% win probability)

Cowboys (63.92% win probability) Spread: Dallas (-3.5)

Dallas (-3.5) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

49.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Saints vs. Patriots

The New England Patriots (3-2) and the New Orleans Saints (1-4), who both took home a win in their last contest, will go head to head at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 12. In their previous games, the Patriots won 23-20 against the Bills, and the Saints took down the Giants 26-14.

Game Preview: New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints Projected Favorite: Patriots (62.18% win probability)

Patriots (62.18% win probability) Spread: New England (-3.5)

New England (-3.5) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

45.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Ravens vs. Rams

The Los Angeles Rams (3-2) and Kyren Williams, one of the NFL's top runners, should have a productive day running the ball on Sunday, as the Baltimore Ravens (1-4) sport the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL. The two teams will match up at 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 12.

Game Preview: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens Projected Favorite: Rams (60.96% win probability)

Rams (60.96% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-7.5)

Los Angeles (-7.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Dolphins vs. Chargers

At Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Quentin Johnston and the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) meet De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins (1-4) in a matchup featuring two of the biggest stars in football, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins Projected Favorite: Chargers (61.95% win probability)

Chargers (61.95% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-4.5)

Los Angeles (-4.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

43.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Jaguars vs. Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at EverBank Stadium.

Game Preview: Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Favorite: Seahawks (53.55% win probability)

Seahawks (53.55% win probability) Spread: Jacksonville (-1.5)

Jacksonville (-1.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Raiders vs. Titans

The Tennessee Titans (1-4) play on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-4).

Game Preview: Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders

Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Favorite: Raiders (63.28% win probability)

Raiders (63.28% win probability) Spread: Las Vegas (-5.5)

Las Vegas (-5.5) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

41.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Packers vs. Bengals

After losing 37-24 to the Lions in their last contest, the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) will visit the Green Bay Packers (2-1-1), who are coming off a 40-40 tie with the Cowboys. The game is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Game Preview: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers Projected Favorite: Packers (86.14% win probability)

Packers (86.14% win probability) Spread: Green Bay (-14.5)

Green Bay (-14.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Buccaneers vs. 49ers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) host the San Francisco 49ers (4-1) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, in a matchup between two of the best offensive performers in football in wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and running back Christian McCaffrey.

Game Preview: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Favorite: Buccaneers (70.09% win probability)

Buccaneers (70.09% win probability) Spread: Tampa Bay (-3)

Tampa Bay (-3) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

47.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

