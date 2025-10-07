Jaguars vs Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 6

The Jacksonville Jaguars versus the Seattle Seahawks is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Jaguars vs Seahawks Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seahawks win (53.6%)

Jaguars vs Seahawks Point Spread

The Jaguars are 1.5-point favorites against the Seahawks. The Jaguars are -105 to cover the spread, while the Seahawks are -115 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Jaguars vs Seahawks Over/Under

Jaguars versus Seahawks on Oct. 12 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Jaguars vs Seahawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Seahawks-Jaguars, Seattle is the underdog at +100, and Jacksonville is -118 playing at home.

Jaguars vs Seahawks Betting Trends

Against the spread, Jacksonville is 4-1-0 this year.

The Jaguars are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This year, three of the Jaguars' five games have gone over the point total.

The Seahawks have three wins in five contests against the spread this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or greater, Seattle has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

This season, three of the Seahawks' five games have hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Jaguars vs. Seahawks analysis on FanDuel Research.

Jaguars vs Seahawks Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: JAX: (-118) | SEA: (+100)

JAX: (-118) | SEA: (+100) Spread: JAX: -1.5 (-105) | SEA: +1.5 (-115)

JAX: -1.5 (-105) | SEA: +1.5 (-115) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!