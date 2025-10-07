Steelers vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 6

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Steelers facing the Cleveland Browns.

Steelers vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Steelers win (85.2%)

Steelers vs Browns Point Spread

The Steelers are 5.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Steelers are -108 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -112 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Steelers vs Browns Over/Under

The over/under for the Steelers versus Browns matchup on Oct. 12 has been set at 38.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Steelers vs Browns Moneyline

Cleveland is a +210 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -255 favorite on the road.

Steelers vs Browns Betting Trends

Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread this year.

There have been three Steelers games (out of four) that went over the total this year.

The Browns have won twice against the spread this season.

Cleveland has one win ATS (1-2) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this season.

The Browns have played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this season.

Steelers vs Browns Odds & Spread

Moneyline: PIT: (-255) | CLE: (+210)

PIT: (-255) | CLE: (+210) Spread: PIT: -5.5 (-108) | CLE: +5.5 (-112)

PIT: -5.5 (-108) | CLE: +5.5 (-112) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

