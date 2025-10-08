MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 8
Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Jameson Taillon surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 8, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
- Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
- Quinn Priester (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances
- Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances