Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 8

Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Jameson Taillon surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 6.7 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs