Packers vs Bengals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 6

The NFL's Sunday slate includes the Green Bay Packers facing the Cincinnati Bengals.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Packers vs Bengals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Packers win (86.1%)

Packers vs Bengals Point Spread

The Packers are 14.5-point favorites against the Bengals. The Packers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Bengals are -115 to cover as a 14.5-point underdog.

Packers vs Bengals Over/Under

A combined point total of 44.5 has been set for Packers-Bengals on Oct. 12, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Packers vs Bengals Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +750 underdog on the moneyline, while Green Bay is a -1205 favorite on the road.

Packers vs Bengals Betting Trends

Green Bay has won twice against the spread this year.

One Packers game (out of four) has gone over the point total this season.

The Bengals have one win against the spread this season.

This season, three of the Bengals' five games have hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Packers vs. Bengals analysis on FanDuel Research.

Packers vs Bengals Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: GB: (-1205) | CIN: (+750)

GB: (-1205) | CIN: (+750) Spread: GB: -14.5 (-105) | CIN: +14.5 (-115)

GB: -14.5 (-105) | CIN: +14.5 (-115) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!