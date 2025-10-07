Packers vs Bengals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 6
The NFL's Sunday slate includes the Green Bay Packers facing the Cincinnati Bengals.
All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Packers vs Bengals Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Packers win (86.1%)
Packers vs Bengals Point Spread
The Packers are 14.5-point favorites against the Bengals. The Packers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Bengals are -115 to cover as a 14.5-point underdog.
Packers vs Bengals Over/Under
A combined point total of 44.5 has been set for Packers-Bengals on Oct. 12, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.
Packers vs Bengals Moneyline
Cincinnati is a +750 underdog on the moneyline, while Green Bay is a -1205 favorite on the road.
Packers vs Bengals Betting Trends
- Green Bay has won twice against the spread this year.
- One Packers game (out of four) has gone over the point total this season.
- The Bengals have one win against the spread this season.
- This season, three of the Bengals' five games have hit the over.
