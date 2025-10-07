Buccaneers vs 49ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 6

The NFL's Sunday slate includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

Buccaneers vs 49ers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buccaneers win (70.1%)

Buccaneers vs 49ers Point Spread

The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites against the 49ers. The Buccaneers are -105 to cover the spread, while the 49ers are -115 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Buccaneers vs 49ers Over/Under

Buccaneers versus 49ers, on Oct. 12, has an over/under of 47.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Buccaneers vs 49ers Moneyline

The Buccaneers vs 49ers moneyline has the Buccaneers as a -154 favorite, while the 49ers are a +130 underdog on the road.

Buccaneers vs 49ers Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point favorites this year.

Out of five Buccaneers games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Against the spread, the 49ers are 3-2-0 this year.

San Francisco is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 3-point underdog or greater this year.

The 49ers have played five games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

